Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Ener-Core, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENCR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS:ENCR opened at $0.14 on Friday. Ener-Core has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.05.

Get Ener-Core alerts:

Ener-Core Company Profile

Ener-Core, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, license, and market its products that are based on Power Oxidizer technologies. The company's Power Oxidizer technology generates industrial levels of usable heat in a pressure vessel using various organic gases as fuel for an oxidation reaction. Its products include Ener-Core PowerStation EC250 and Ener-Core Powerstation KG2-3GEF/PO, which have applications in landfills, distilleries, and various industrial processes.

See Also: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Ener-Core Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ener-Core and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.