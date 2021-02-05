Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.99

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.99 and traded as high as $7.08. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 241,511 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.80 million and a PE ratio of 7.74.

Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$265.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$265.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

About Enerflex Ltd. (EFX.TO) (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

