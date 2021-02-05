Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.65

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) (LON:ENGI)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and traded as low as $0.61. Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) shares last traded at $0.65, with a volume of 1,600,030 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £1.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.61.

Energiser Investments plc (ENGI.L) Company Profile (LON:ENGI)

Energiser Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, real estate sector. It also invests directly in short term secured real estate debt for durations of up to 36 months.

