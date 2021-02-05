Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) Given New C$6.50 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ERF. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.27.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$4.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.28 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.43. Enerplus Co. has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.69, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$192.84 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Enerplus Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO)’s payout ratio is -2.32%.

Enerplus Co. (ERF.TO) Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

