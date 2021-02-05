Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Now Covered by Desjardins

Analysts at Desjardins began coverage on shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Enerplus stock opened at $3.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.63. The company has a market capitalization of $814.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 3.18. Enerplus has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Enerplus had a negative net margin of 130.21% and a positive return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $144.74 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 22,889 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 7,447 shares in the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Enerplus by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 69,133 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

