EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Poplar Forest Capital LLC

Poplar Forest Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Poplar Forest Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnerSys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of ENS stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, hitting $88.78. 1,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. EnerSys has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 39.22, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $708.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $721.96 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. EnerSys’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

