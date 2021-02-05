EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enlink Midstream LLC is independent midstream energy. The Company is involved in natural gas gathering, treating, processing, transmission, distribution, supply and marketing, and crude oil marketing. Enlink Midstream LLC, formerly known as Crosstex Energy Inc., is based in headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENLC. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.84.

NYSE:ENLC opened at $4.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 52-week low of $0.88 and a 52-week high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.92 million. EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in EnLink Midstream by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

