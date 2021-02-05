Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Shares Gap Up to $13.05

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.05, but opened at $14.57. Enlivex Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.89, with a volume of 20,133 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 1.14.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.34% of Enlivex Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with severe sepsis; that is in investigator-initiated Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in severe and critical conditions; and which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the prevention of Graft Versus Host Disease in allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplants (HSCT) patients.

