Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$0.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ESI. Raymond James raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$0.45 to C$1.25 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Firstegy raised Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.80 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.55 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) from C$0.65 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,193,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,098,334.64.

ESI stock opened at C$1.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$189.70 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.22 and a twelve month high of C$2.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.77.

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO) (TSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.40) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$156.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$163.45 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ensign Energy Services Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ensign Energy Services Inc. (ESI.TO)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

