Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will post $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.81. Enterprise Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.48 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on EFSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $57,645.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James F. Deutsch sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,770,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at $1,451.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,980 shares of company stock worth $3,416,984 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.9% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 189,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 28,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at about $343,000. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFSC stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.31. 183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Enterprise Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $46.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 17.65%.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.