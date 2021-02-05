EOS Trading 20.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $3.12 billion and approximately $3.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00008521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001556 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About EOS

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,026,795,350 coins and its circulating supply is 950,294,939 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for EOS is eos.io.

Buying and Selling EOS

EOS can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

