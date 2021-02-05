EPIQ Capital Group LLC Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,476,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 233,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,899,000 after buying an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 231,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,302,000 after purchasing an additional 63,262 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,445,000 after purchasing an additional 50,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 177,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,745,000 after purchasing an additional 21,450 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWV traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $233.73. The stock had a trading volume of 450 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,571. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $126.00 and a 12 month high of $232.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.77.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.