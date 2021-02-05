EPIQ Capital Group LLC Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VAW) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $77,000.

VAW traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $158.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 203,070. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.98. Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $81.10 and a 1-year high of $169.02.

Vanguard Materials Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

