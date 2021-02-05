EPIQ Capital Group LLC Sells 25,786 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

EPIQ Capital Group LLC decreased its position in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 25,786 shares during the quarter. bluebird bio accounts for 0.2% of EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. EPIQ Capital Group LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in bluebird bio by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in bluebird bio by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in bluebird bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

BLUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair raised bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $118.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $133.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on bluebird bio from $94.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.20.

bluebird bio stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.25. 1,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,246,677. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.95 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 45.78% and a negative net margin of 256.84%. The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.73) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total value of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,969 shares of company stock worth $89,344. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

