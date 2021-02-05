Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 7.89%.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capstar Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Capstar Financial from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

CSTR opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.97 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $341.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Capstar Financial by 20.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,488 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,161 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capstar Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Capstar Financial by 53.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 235,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 82,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 11,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.49 per share, with a total value of $150,413.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,552. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $30,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 263,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,728.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,744 shares of company stock valued at $171,428 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

