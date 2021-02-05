Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Fresnillo Plc’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo Plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Fresnillo in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.38 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.37.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Fresnillo to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fresnillo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS:FNLPF opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Fresnillo has a one year low of $5.53 and a one year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 0.16.

Fresnillo

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. Fresnillo Plc has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

