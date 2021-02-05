Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Taseko Mines Limited’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank upgraded Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Taseko Mines has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.54.

TGB stock opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Taseko Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the third quarter worth $29,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Taseko Mines in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 249.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Taseko Mines by 31.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 155,097 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 37,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

