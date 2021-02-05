Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the information services provider will earn $11.47 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $11.88. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $12.76 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on GOOGL. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2,025.00 price target (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,033.40.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,053.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,787.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1,648.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $2,106.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.