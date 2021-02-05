Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Gentex Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gentex in a research note issued on Sunday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Picariello forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GNTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Gentex in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gentex from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $34.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15. Gentex has a 1-year low of $19.48 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.66 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gentex during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Gentex news, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

