Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Health Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Community Health Systems in a research note issued on Monday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.30.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.55. Community Health Systems has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $11.45.

In other news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 4,268,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $34,189,916.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 16,411,971 shares of company stock worth $139,243,978 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 35.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 64.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the third quarter worth about $64,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

