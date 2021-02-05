Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Price Target Raised to $67.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ELS. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $63.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.343 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 65.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

