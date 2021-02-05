Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 307.0% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 22.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 3,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 21.0% in the third quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

In related news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a one year low of $45.42 and a one year high of $87.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.