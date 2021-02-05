Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,610 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 4,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.1% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 31,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Equity Residential from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Truist upgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Equity Residential from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 7,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $427,033.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR opened at $64.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $87.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.05%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

