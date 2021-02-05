Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading 1.5% Higher

Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) shares traded up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.13 and last traded at $2.09. 5,251,236 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 3,416,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $307.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.95.

Eros STX Global Company Profile (NYSE:ESGC)

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

