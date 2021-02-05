Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.86-12.46 for the period. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY21 guidance to $11.86-12.46 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ESS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $253.25.

ESS traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $252.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,708. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.70. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74. The stock has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were given a $2.0775 dividend. This represents a $8.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.11%.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

