Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.86-12.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $12.84. Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 11.86-12.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BTIG Research raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $342.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $253.25.

Shares of ESS traded up $5.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.10. 673,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,527. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $237.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust has a 12 month low of $175.81 and a 12 month high of $329.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.65). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 39.89% and a return on equity of 9.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 12.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

