Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning trimmed its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,637 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Euronet Worldwide worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 130.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $130.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 246.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.54. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $163.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total value of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 27,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.66, for a total transaction of $3,371,198.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,253,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,493,632.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

