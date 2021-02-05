Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%.

NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $31.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,416. The stock has a market cap of $168.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64. Evans Bancorp has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29.

EVBN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evans Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $32,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

