Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Short Interest Up 12.7% in January

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 908,600 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the December 31st total of 805,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.1 days.

Shares of CAHPF stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $4.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.05.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Evolution Mining Company Profile

Evolution Mining Limited engages in identifying, developing, and operating gold related projects in Australia and New Zealand. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. As of June 30, 2020, the company operated five wholly-owned gold mines, such as Cowal in New South Wales; Mt Carlton and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, as well as had an economic interest in the Ernest Henry copper-gold operation in Queensland.

