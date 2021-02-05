Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $383.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.94 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AQUA. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Evoqua Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

AQUA stock opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.09 and a 12 month high of $31.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.84.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 121.9% during the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,726,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,069,000 after buying an additional 2,047,199 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,334,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,969,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,184,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,575,000 after buying an additional 562,056 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,653,000 after buying an additional 393,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 357,138 shares in the last quarter. 73.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, major shareholder Investors Fund V. Lp Aea sold 8,307,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $206,861,505.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Grieco sold 37,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $1,124,641.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,232.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,062,235 shares of company stock valued at $229,024,765 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

