Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $42.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.07% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Experian plc offers information services. The company’s business segment consists of Credit Services, Decision Analytics, Marketing Services and Consumer Services. The Decision Analytics segment provides application processing, customer management, fraud solutions and collections software and systems. The Marketing Services segment provides data, analytics and cross-channel campaign management to help its clients to execute their marketing campaigns, develop their messaging, interact with their customers across channels and measure the success of their campaigns. The Consumer Services segment provides credit monitoring, fraud protection and identity management services to consumers through the Internet. The Credit Services segment provides information to organizations to help them manage the risks associated with extending credit to their customers and preventing fraud. Experian plc, formerly known as Experian Group Limited, is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

Get Experian alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Monday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

EXPGY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.50. 120,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,009. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.64. Experian has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $41.86.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Experian (EXPGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.