Express (NYSE:EXPR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Express (NYSE:EXPR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Separately, B. Riley raised their price target on Express from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Shares of EXPR stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Express has a 1 year low of $0.57 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.09.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $322.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.59 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 119.08% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Express will post -4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Express by 143.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,514,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,396 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Express in the third quarter worth $740,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Express in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Express by 281.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 354,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 261,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Express by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,019,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 175,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of October 31, 2020, it operated 592 stores comprising 378 retail stores and 214 factory outlet stores in the United States and Puerto Rico, as well as an online store.

