Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EYEN. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:EYEN opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $159.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.24. Eyenovia has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $7.25.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts expect that Eyenovia will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eyenovia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia during the third quarter worth $51,000. Shone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eyenovia in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of microdose therapeutics utilizing its patented piezo-print delivery technology, branded the Optejet. It focuses on achieving clinical microdosing of next-generation formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its ocular delivery system, which has the potential to replace conventional eye dropper delivery and improve safety, tolerability, patient compliance, and topical delivery success for ophthalmic eye treatments.

