F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $206.00 price objective on the network technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “F5 Networks is gaining traction from strong software growth, backed by a solid uptick in public cloud and security offerings. Also, it is benefiting from growing demand for consistent application security across multi-cloud environments, which is aiding revenue growth. Acceleration in NGINX, ELA and Virtual Edition subscription software deals is a positive. The BIG-IP Cloud Edition is also expected to be a key growth driver. F5 is incorporating more automation and orchestration on its platforms to enable quicker application provisioning. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry over the past year. Nonetheless, increased investment toward enhancing sales & marketing capabilities are likely to continue hurting its profitability. Additionally, forex headwinds and acquisition-related elevated expenses are expected to dent its margins.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FFIV. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on F5 Networks from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised F5 Networks from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $192.74.

FFIV opened at $199.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.92. F5 Networks has a fifty-two week low of $79.78 and a fifty-two week high of $211.01.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.01 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.31, for a total transaction of $42,484.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,701,826.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,105,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,266,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,963 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,375. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,367 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 308 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 3.5% during the third quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,939 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.1% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,361 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

