Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.89 EPS

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARM traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $6.59. 338,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,822. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. Farmer Bros. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $115.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Get Farmer Bros. alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on FARM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

About Farmer Bros.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Farmer Bros. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmer Bros. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.