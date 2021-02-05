Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Trading Up 23.9%

Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) shares rose 23.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.01 and last traded at $6.90. Approximately 840,482 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 220% from the average daily volume of 262,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmer Bros. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The stock has a market cap of $121.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.98 and a 200-day moving average of $5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.89). Farmer Bros. had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 11.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Farmer Bros. Co. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FARM. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Farmer Bros. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

