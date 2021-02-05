FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Hits New 1-Year High at $79.05

FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $79.05 and last traded at $78.55, with a volume of 310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FARO Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.41.

In other FARO Technologies news, SVP Kevin Beadle sold 762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $54,963.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in FARO Technologies by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 963 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in FARO Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in FARO Technologies by 207.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in FARO Technologies by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

Read More: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.