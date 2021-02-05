Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) issued an update on its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.77-5.01 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.127-5.127 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.1 billion.Ferrari also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.00-4.20 EPS.

Ferrari stock opened at $201.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 64.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $127.73 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.56 and a 200-day moving average of $200.23.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on RACE shares. Societe Generale increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $217.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $210.00.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

