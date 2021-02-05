FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Short Interest Update

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,050,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 753,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total value of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,144 shares in the company, valued at $11,603,878.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079. Insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,930,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 153,035 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in FibroGen by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,894,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in FibroGen by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 253,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 39,141 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on FibroGen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN stock opened at $50.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.63. FibroGen has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $51.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

