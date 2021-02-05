FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut FibroGen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James began coverage on FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $50.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of -19.34 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.63. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $22.65 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $242,440.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K Peony Yu sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $139,393.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,292 shares in the company, valued at $8,001,270.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $1,016,079 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,313,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of FibroGen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,162,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

