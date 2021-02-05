Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 4,615 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 241.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COR. CWM LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 103.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 49.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,425,236.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $129.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.25 and its 200-day moving average is $123.52.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). The firm had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.71 million. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

Several analysts have issued reports on COR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CoreSite Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

