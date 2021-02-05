Fiduciary Trust Co. Buys 591 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 7,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.67, for a total transaction of $3,912,364.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,349,706.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist increased their price target on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $538.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $566.86.

Shares of NYSE NOW opened at $588.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.85, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $539.87 and a 200-day moving average of $497.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $238.93 and a fifty-two week high of $589.00.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

