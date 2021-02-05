Fiduciary Trust Co. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $783,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000.

NASDAQ:VCLT opened at $107.09 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $78.18 and a 52 week high of $113.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

