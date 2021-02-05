Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $1.25 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DTE. FMR LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,766,000 after buying an additional 57,279 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 714 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.51, for a total value of $93,184.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total transaction of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,753. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,992 shares of company stock worth $647,696 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $119.70 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

