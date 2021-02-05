Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 113 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,552 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

INTU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Barclays began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.33.

In related news, EVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 4,093 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.56, for a total transaction of $1,549,446.08. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total value of $204,317.09. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock valued at $2,166,769 in the last three months. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $392.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.68 and a fifty-two week high of $398.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $374.71 and a 200-day moving average of $341.94.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

