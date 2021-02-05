Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 400 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,677 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,568,000 after buying an additional 71,601 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,274,859 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,747,000 after purchasing an additional 228,114 shares during the period. 82.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.03.

BK opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $47.63.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

