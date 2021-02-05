Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,028 Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,203,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 210.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 572,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,205,000 after purchasing an additional 387,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 326,387 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,744,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $261,730,000 after purchasing an additional 197,761 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

RBA opened at $58.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.97. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.92 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 66.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

In related news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $143,420.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,103.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Zimmerman sold 395 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $27,823.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,821 shares of company stock worth $892,064. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Further Reading: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.