Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,056 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.18.

Shares of ED opened at $70.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.27 and its 200-day moving average is $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.03 and a fifty-two week high of $94.65.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

