Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $105,000 in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 794,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,475,000 after purchasing an additional 199,590 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,037,000 after acquiring an additional 155,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 67.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 290,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,067,000 after acquiring an additional 116,768 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 108.8% in the third quarter. 55I LLC now owns 80,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,161,000 after acquiring an additional 41,823 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 494,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,494,000 after acquiring an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock opened at $314.80 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $155.91 and a 52 week high of $314.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $301.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.03.

iShares Global Tech ETF Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

