Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Invests $82,000 in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NARI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter valued at $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Inari Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Inari Medical during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.39. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $110.86.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $38.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.53 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 172.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Inari Medical news, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.49, for a total transaction of $492,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,259,132.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,938,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,705,899.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,927,143 shares of company stock valued at $140,473,355.

A number of research firms recently commented on NARI. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Inari Medical from $79.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Inari Medical from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inari Medical from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inari Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

